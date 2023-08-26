Strike Trading 1.1% Lower Over Last Week (STRK)

Strike (STRK) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 26th. One Strike token can currently be bought for approximately $10.02 or 0.00038544 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Strike has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar. Strike has a total market cap of $38.75 million and $695,395.26 worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Strike Profile

Strike’s genesis date was March 29th, 2021. Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,865,538 tokens. Strike’s official Twitter account is @strikefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Strike is strike.org. Strike’s official message board is medium.com/strikefinance.

Strike Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Strike is an autonomous and decentralized money market that enables variable-based rates for supplying digital asset collaterals to the protocol and for borrowing digital assets from the protocol with over-collateralized assets.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strike should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Strike using one of the exchanges listed above.

