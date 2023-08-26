Streakk (STKK) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $4.03 Million

Streakk (STKK) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. During the last week, Streakk has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Streakk token can now be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00001546 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Streakk has a market cap of $4.03 million and $150,565.49 worth of Streakk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000958 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Streakk Profile

Streakk’s genesis date was May 20th, 2022. Streakk’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official website for Streakk is www.streakk.io. The official message board for Streakk is medium.com/@streakkofficial. Streakk’s official Twitter account is @streakkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Streakk Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Streakk (STKK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Streakk has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Streakk is 0.39671791 USD and is up 1.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $176,609.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.streakk.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streakk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streakk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Streakk using one of the exchanges listed above.

