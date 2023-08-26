Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $26.94

Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.94 and traded as high as $27.92. Stratus Properties shares last traded at $27.53, with a volume of 5,236 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stratus Properties in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Stratus Properties alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Stratus Properties

Stratus Properties Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.38.

Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter. Stratus Properties had a negative net margin of 60.02% and a negative return on equity of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $3.53 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stratus Properties

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Stratus Properties by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Stratus Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Stratus Properties by 342.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Stratus Properties by 6,509.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Stratus Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

About Stratus Properties

(Get Free Report)

Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the acquisition, entitlement, development, management, and sale of commercial, and multi-and single-family residential real estate properties in Texas. The company operates through two segments, Real Estate Operations and Leasing Operations. Its leasing operations cover lease of space at retail and mixed-use, and multi-family properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stratus Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratus Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.