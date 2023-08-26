StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

WDAY has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Workday from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Workday from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Workday from $203.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $244.46.

Workday stock opened at $236.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $61.85 billion, a PE ratio of -230.07, a PEG ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $226.34 and its 200 day moving average is $205.69. Workday has a 12-month low of $128.72 and a 12-month high of $240.18.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Workday will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,869 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total value of $856,712.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,648,526.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.15, for a total transaction of $1,020,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 159,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,644,197.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total transaction of $856,712.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 553,893 shares in the company, valued at $122,648,526.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 170,957 shares of company stock valued at $36,069,800. Corporate insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Workday by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,379,921 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,556,949,000 after acquiring an additional 260,097 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,152,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,910,149,000 after purchasing an additional 139,939 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Workday by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,951,816 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,229,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,683 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,469,451 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $923,120,000 after buying an additional 387,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Workday by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,293,651 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $969,893,000 after buying an additional 22,929 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

