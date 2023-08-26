StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Visteon (NASDAQ:VC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on VC. Wolfe Research raised shares of Visteon from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Visteon from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Visteon from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Visteon from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Visteon from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $165.67.

NASDAQ:VC opened at $136.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $146.86 and a 200 day moving average of $145.59. Visteon has a 52-week low of $103.46 and a 52-week high of $171.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.80.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.40). Visteon had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The business had revenue of $983.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Visteon will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Visteon news, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 12,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.66, for a total transaction of $1,941,688.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,171.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Visteon news, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 12,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.66, for a total transaction of $1,941,688.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,171.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jerome Rouquet sold 2,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.19, for a total transaction of $423,986.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,982,808.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,797 shares of company stock worth $5,407,675. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,807,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,819,000 after buying an additional 185,804 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Visteon by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,705,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,927,000 after purchasing an additional 13,287 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Visteon by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,453,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,776,000 after purchasing an additional 834,079 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Visteon by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,051,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,797,000 after acquiring an additional 38,648 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visteon by 4.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,016,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,023,000 after acquiring an additional 41,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

