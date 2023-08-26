StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Tarena International Stock Up 12.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TEDU opened at $2.57 on Wednesday. Tarena International has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $8.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.65 million, a P/E ratio of 51.41 and a beta of -0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.42.

Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $56.08 million during the quarter. Tarena International had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 0.32%.

About Tarena International

Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes under the Tarena brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, IT Professional Education; and IT-focused Supplementary STEAM Education Services.

