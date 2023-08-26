StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

SITC has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Compass Point upped their price target on SITE Centers from $13.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SITE Centers presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.17.

NYSE SITC opened at $12.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. SITE Centers has a 52 week low of $10.42 and a 52 week high of $14.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.82.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $136.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.16 million. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 21.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Analysts forecast that SITE Centers will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Conor Fennerty sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $159,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,046.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,644,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in SITE Centers by 6.0% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 58,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in SITE Centers by 9.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,678,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,631,000 after buying an additional 316,302 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in SITE Centers by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 98,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 18,480 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in SITE Centers by 79.6% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 36,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 16,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

