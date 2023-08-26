StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Mexco Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

Mexco Energy stock opened at $12.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.56 million, a PE ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.16. Mexco Energy has a 1-year low of $10.30 and a 1-year high of $20.84.

Get Mexco Energy alerts:

Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.75 million for the quarter. Mexco Energy had a net margin of 43.26% and a return on equity of 23.66%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mexco Energy

Mexco Energy Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Mexco Energy by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Mexco Energy by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Mexco Energy by 270.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 44,605 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mexco Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mexco Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.