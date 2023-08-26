StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Mexco Energy Trading Down 0.2 %
Mexco Energy stock opened at $12.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.56 million, a PE ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.16. Mexco Energy has a 1-year low of $10.30 and a 1-year high of $20.84.
Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.75 million for the quarter. Mexco Energy had a net margin of 43.26% and a return on equity of 23.66%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mexco Energy
Mexco Energy Company Profile
Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.
