StockNews.com Begins Coverage on LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of LiveRamp from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.83.

LiveRamp Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE RAMP opened at $31.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -22.23 and a beta of 1.08. LiveRamp has a 1 year low of $15.37 and a 1 year high of $32.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.74 and its 200-day moving average is $25.37.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $154.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.00 million. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 15.30% and a negative return on equity of 3.72%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LiveRamp will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LiveRamp news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 9,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total transaction of $294,611.70. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 116,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,635,639.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of LiveRamp

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in LiveRamp by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 18,530 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 2.7% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 301,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,605,000 after purchasing an additional 7,881 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the first quarter worth $624,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the first quarter worth $479,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the fourth quarter worth $917,000. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of a data collaboration platform in consumer privacy, data ethics, and foundational identity. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

