StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CONMED (NYSE:CNMD)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

CNMD has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of CONMED from $96.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of CONMED in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of CONMED from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. CL King assumed coverage on shares of CONMED in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of CONMED from $128.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $135.67.

CONMED Stock Performance

NYSE CNMD opened at $107.96 on Wednesday. CONMED has a 1-year low of $71.09 and a 1-year high of $138.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.29 and a 200-day moving average of $119.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.15, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.38.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. CONMED had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $317.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. CONMED’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that CONMED will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CONMED Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CONMED news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 1,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $151,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other CONMED news, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 1,000 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $136,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,664. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 1,355 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $151,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,867 shares of company stock worth $1,272,293. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of CONMED by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CONMED in the 1st quarter valued at about $189,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in CONMED by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in CONMED by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

