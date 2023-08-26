StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cineverse (NASDAQ:CNVS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cineverse (NASDAQ:CNVS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on Cineverse to $6.50 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Benchmark reissued a speculative buy rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Cineverse in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th.

NASDAQ:CNVS opened at $1.00 on Wednesday. Cineverse has a 52 week low of $0.97 and a 52 week high of $13.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.63.

Cineverse (NASDAQ:CNVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.25). Cineverse had a negative net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 20.99%. The business had revenue of $12.55 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cineverse during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cineverse during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cineverse during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cineverse in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cineverse in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000.

Cineverse Corp. operates as a streaming technology and entertainment company. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Equipment, and Content and Entertainment. It owns and operates streaming channels, through its proprietary technology platform. The company also delivers curated content through subscription video on demand (SVOD), dedicated ad-supported (AVOD), and ad-supported streaming linear (FAST) channels, as well as social video streaming services and audio podcasts; operates OTT streaming entertainment channels; and offers monitoring, billing, collection, and verification services.

