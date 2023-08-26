StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BECN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. TheStreet cut Beacon Roofing Supply from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $76.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.80.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on BECN

Beacon Roofing Supply Price Performance

BECN stock opened at $75.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.65. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 12-month low of $50.42 and a 12-month high of $87.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.25.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.39. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 25.15% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Beacon Roofing Supply

In related news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 10,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total value of $745,956.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,533.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 10,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total transaction of $745,956.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,533.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 8,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total value of $628,172.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Beacon Roofing Supply

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.