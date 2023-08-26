StockNews.com Begins Coverage on APA (NASDAQ:APA)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of APA (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on APA. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on APA from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on APA from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. 58.com reissued a maintains rating on shares of APA in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of APA from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of APA from $35.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.27.

APA stock opened at $42.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 3.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.36. APA has a 52 week low of $30.67 and a 52 week high of $50.58.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. APA had a return on equity of 117.05% and a net margin of 16.14%. The business’s revenue was down 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that APA will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APA. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in APA by 117.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of APA by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of APA by 228.6% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of APA in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in APA by 2,535.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

