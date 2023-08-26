StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $138.64.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $89.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $230.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.68. Alibaba Group has a 12 month low of $58.01 and a 12 month high of $121.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.46 and a 200 day moving average of $90.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $17.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.59 by $2.78. The business had revenue of $234.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.75 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 9.45%. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alibaba Group will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alibaba Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at $206,404,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 13.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.