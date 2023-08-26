Stock Analysts’ Upgrades for August 25th (AROW, ASC, ASX, BANR, BHLB, BOKF, BURL, CCK, CFFN, CLFD)

Stock Analysts’ upgrades for Friday, August 25th:
Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Crown (NYSE:CCK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.
Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.
Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Frontline (NYSE:FRO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Guess? (NYSE:GES) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.
Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.
National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
NL Industries (NYSE:NL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.
Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.
SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
