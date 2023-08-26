Stock Analysts’ Upgrades for August 25th (AROW, ASC, ASX, BANR, BHLB, BOKF, BURL, CCK, CFFN, CLFD)

Stock Analysts’ upgrades for Friday, August 25th:

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

NL Industries (NYSE:NL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

