Stifel Nicolaus Cuts DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target to $123.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $141.00 to $123.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $153.00 to $118.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (down from $160.00) on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $174.00 to $139.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $143.17.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Down 1.7 %

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $111.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $135.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.81. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a one year low of $98.01 and a one year high of $152.61. The stock has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.43.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by ($0.94). The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 40.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total transaction of $236,831.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,516,730.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director Sandeep Mathrani purchased 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $113.54 per share, with a total value of $147,602.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,700.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total value of $236,831.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,516,730.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DICK’S Sporting Goods

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 196.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 178 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

