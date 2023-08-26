Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) Director Buys $10,164.72 in Stock

Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Free Report) Director Paul J. Isaac purchased 6,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.64 per share, with a total value of $10,164.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,581,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,232,977.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Stereotaxis Stock Down 6.7 %

NYSEAMERICAN STXS opened at $1.66 on Friday. Stereotaxis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $2.75.

Get Stereotaxis alerts:

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 million. Stereotaxis had a negative net margin of 65.98% and a negative return on equity of 78.13%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stereotaxis, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stereotaxis

About Stereotaxis

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Stereotaxis by 90.4% during the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 494,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 234,833 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Stereotaxis by 48.9% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 136,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 44,726 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Stereotaxis by 12.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 194,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 21,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Stereotaxis by 2.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,037,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 26,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Stereotaxis by 2.5% during the second quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 722,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 17,648 shares during the last quarter. 42.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic systems, instruments, and information systems for the interventional laboratory in the United States and internationally. Its robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stereotaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stereotaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.