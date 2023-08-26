Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) Director Buys $10,164.72 in Stock

Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Free Report) Director Paul J. Isaac purchased 6,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.64 per share, with a total value of $10,164.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,581,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,232,977.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Stereotaxis Stock Down 6.7 %
NYSEAMERICAN STXS opened at $1.66 on Friday. Stereotaxis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $2.75.
Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 million. Stereotaxis had a negative net margin of 65.98% and a negative return on equity of 78.13%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stereotaxis, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stereotaxis
About Stereotaxis
Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic systems, instruments, and information systems for the interventional laboratory in the United States and internationally. Its robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Stereotaxis
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Profit Potential: 5 Undervalued Stocks With High Dividend Yields
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/21 – 8/25
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- One of these 5 Pet Care Stocks Can Be the Next Short Squeeze
Receive News & Ratings for Stereotaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stereotaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.