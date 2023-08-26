Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 189,000 shares, a growth of 155.4% from the July 31st total of 74,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 20.3 days.

Stelco Trading Down 1.4 %

Stelco stock opened at $28.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.98. Stelco has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $44.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on STZHF shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Stelco from C$46.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Stelco from C$60.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Stelco in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Stelco from C$47.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Stelco from C$53.00 to C$42.50 in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

About Stelco

Stelco Holdings Inc engages in the production and sale of steel products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers flat-rolled value-added steel, including coated, pre-painted, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled sheet products, as well as pig iron and metallurgical coke. The company sells its products to customers in the construction, automotive, energy, appliance, and pipe and tube industries, as well as to various steel service centers.

