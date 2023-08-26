Status (SNT) Trading Up 2.7% This Week

Status (SNT) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. One Status token can currently be bought for $0.0222 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Status has a market capitalization of $85.84 million and approximately $3.19 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Status has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00005630 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00019893 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00018595 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00014835 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,041.79 or 1.00063546 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002489 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status (SNT) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,859,423,502 tokens. Status’ official website is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,859,423,502.279934 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02205754 USD and is up 2.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $3,377,158.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

