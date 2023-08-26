Status Price Hits $0.0220 on Exchanges (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. Status has a market capitalization of $84.92 million and approximately $3.10 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Status has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Status token can now be bought for $0.0220 or 0.00000084 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00005479 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00019898 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00018549 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00015052 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26,056.11 or 1.00063273 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Status Profile

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,859,423,502 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Status is status.im.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,859,423,502.279934 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02157811 USD and is down -2.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $1,585,223.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

