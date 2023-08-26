Status Market Capitalization Achieves $84.57 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. During the last seven days, Status has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar. Status has a market cap of $84.57 million and approximately $3.29 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status token can now be bought for about $0.0219 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00005472 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00019899 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00018547 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00014857 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,039.06 or 1.00042751 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002488 BTC.

About Status

SNT is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,859,423,502 tokens. The official website for Status is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,859,423,502.279934 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02205754 USD and is up 2.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $3,377,158.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

