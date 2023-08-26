Starname Price Hits $0.0031 on Major Exchanges (IOV)

Starname (IOV) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. One Starname coin can currently be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Starname has a market capitalization of $292,963.19 and approximately $126.99 worth of Starname was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Starname has traded up 29.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Starname

Starname’s launch date was September 29th, 2020. Starname’s total supply is 124,888,168 coins and its circulating supply is 95,851,666 coins. Starname’s official Twitter account is @starname_me and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Starname is https://reddit.com/r/starname and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Starname’s official website is starname.me. Starname’s official message board is medium.com/iov-internet-of-values.

According to CryptoCompare, “IOV is both the name of Starname’s chain native token ($IOV) and the name of the company behind *starname.

IOV SAS, the company, builds the name service that provides *starnames and is composed of wallets providers and validators.

The mission of IOV is to make crypto assets more accessible to the mainstream and facilitate general adoption.”

Starname Coin Trading

