Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday.

SWK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Wolfe Research cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

NYSE:SWK traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $89.21. 972,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,694,230. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.36. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52 week low of $70.24 and a 52 week high of $104.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.29.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 0.26% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.76, for a total value of $304,279.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,228,464.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 15.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.7% during the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 21.7% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

