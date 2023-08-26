SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Short Interest Update

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 47.8% from the July 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

SSAB AB (publ) Stock Performance

SSAAY remained flat at $2.72 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 47 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. SSAB AB has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $3.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.28 and its 200-day moving average is $3.41.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter. SSAB AB (publ) had a positive return on equity of 19.60% and a negative net margin of 13.39%.

SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in Sweden, Finland, Rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and advanced high-strength steel products.

