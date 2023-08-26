SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Aug 26th, 2023

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAYGet Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 47.8% from the July 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

SSAB AB (publ) Stock Performance

SSAAY remained flat at $2.72 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 47 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. SSAB AB has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $3.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.28 and its 200-day moving average is $3.41.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAYGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter. SSAB AB (publ) had a positive return on equity of 19.60% and a negative net margin of 13.39%.

SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in Sweden, Finland, Rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and advanced high-strength steel products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SSAB AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSAB AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.