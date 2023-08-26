Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) General Counsel Courtenay O’connor Sells 1,749 Shares of Stock

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 1,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total value of $51,035.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 38,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,120,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Courtenay O’connor also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 14th, Courtenay O’connor sold 2,091 shares of Squarespace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total value of $63,880.05.
Squarespace Stock Performance
SQSP opened at $29.17 on Friday. Squarespace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.86 and a 1-year high of $34.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.38.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SQSP shares. B. Riley started coverage on Squarespace in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Squarespace from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Squarespace from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Squarespace from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.08.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQSP. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Squarespace in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 2,128.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Squarespace
Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.
