Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.42

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.42 and traded as low as $1.40. Sphere 3D shares last traded at $1.43, with a volume of 109,368 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sphere 3D in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Sphere 3D Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $17.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.44.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Sphere 3D in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Sphere 3D in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Sphere 3D by 537.3% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 122,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 103,130 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Sphere 3D by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 190,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Sphere 3D by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 851,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 328,746 shares in the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sphere 3D

Sphere 3D Corp. focuses on operating as a carbon neutral bitcoin mining company. The company also provides data management and desktop and application virtualization solutions through hybrid cloud, cloud, and on-premises implementations directly and through its reseller network and professional services organization.

