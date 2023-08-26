SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Acquired by Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1,198.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,452 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 0.7% of Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $177.62. 6,132,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,996,628. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $150.57 and a twelve month high of $191.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $179.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.23.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.