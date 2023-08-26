Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Short Interest Up 812.9% in August

Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, an increase of 812.9% from the July 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Spark New Zealand Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SPKKY traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,446. Spark New Zealand has a 12-month low of $13.71 and a 12-month high of $17.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.77.

Spark New Zealand Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.0605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

About Spark New Zealand

Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and digital services in New Zealand. It offers telecommunications, information technology, media, and other digital products and services, including mobile services; voice services; broadband services; internet sports streaming services; cloud, security, and service.

