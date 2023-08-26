SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Stake Lowered by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,747 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,559 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in SouthState were worth $5,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in SouthState by 69.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 7,949 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SouthState by 51.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 7,622 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SouthState by 119.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in SouthState by 29.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,907 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 6,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in SouthState in the first quarter worth $204,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SouthState alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John C. Pollok sold 7,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total transaction of $520,706.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,017.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director John C. Pollok sold 7,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total value of $520,706.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,017.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.19, for a total transaction of $316,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,874,902.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SouthState Stock Down 0.7 %

SouthState stock opened at $69.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. SouthState Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.51 and a fifty-two week high of $91.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.49.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $555.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.04 million. SouthState had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that SouthState Co. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

SouthState Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is a positive change from SouthState’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SSB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of SouthState from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SouthState in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SouthState has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.20.

Get Our Latest Report on SouthState

About SouthState

(Free Report)

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SouthState Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SouthState and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.