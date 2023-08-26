SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Stake Lowered by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,747 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,559 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in SouthState were worth $5,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in SouthState by 69.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 7,949 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SouthState by 51.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 7,622 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SouthState by 119.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in SouthState by 29.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,907 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 6,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in SouthState in the first quarter worth $204,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director John C. Pollok sold 7,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total transaction of $520,706.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,017.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director John C. Pollok sold 7,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total value of $520,706.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,017.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.19, for a total transaction of $316,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,874,902.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
SouthState Stock Down 0.7 %
SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $555.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.04 million. SouthState had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that SouthState Co. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.
SouthState Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is a positive change from SouthState’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.38%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
SSB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of SouthState from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SouthState in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SouthState has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.20.
About SouthState
SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.
