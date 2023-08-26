Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $49.95

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $49.95 and traded as high as $52.85. Sonic Automotive shares last traded at $51.84, with a volume of 302,876 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SAH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sonic Automotive in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.75.

Sonic Automotive Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.91.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.20. Sonic Automotive had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a positive return on equity of 32.18%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. Sonic Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sonic Automotive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is -110.48%.

Insider Transactions at Sonic Automotive

In other news, CFO Heath Byrd sold 5,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $295,815.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 168,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,114,019.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 40.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sonic Automotive

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAH. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 411.5% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 633,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,442,000 after buying an additional 509,855 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Sonic Automotive by 1,726.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 456,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,715,000 after purchasing an additional 431,324 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sonic Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Sonic Automotive by 293.0% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 301,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,871,000 after purchasing an additional 225,029 shares during the period. Finally, Voss Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sonic Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,040,000. 52.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

