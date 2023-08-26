SOMESING (SSX) Price Up 0.9% Over Last 7 Days

SOMESING (SSX) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. One SOMESING token can now be bought for approximately $0.0146 or 0.00000056 BTC on major exchanges. SOMESING has a total market capitalization of $41.21 million and approximately $502,785.98 worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SOMESING has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SOMESING alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000031 BTC.

SOMESING Profile

SOMESING’s genesis date was November 28th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,825,779,250 tokens. SOMESING’s official message board is medium.com/@singlovers. The official website for SOMESING is somesing.io. The Reddit community for SOMESING is https://reddit.com/r/somesingssx. SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content.

SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform.”

Buying and Selling SOMESING

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOMESING should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SOMESING using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SOMESING Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SOMESING and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.