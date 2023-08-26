SOMESING 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $549,343.75 (SSX)

SOMESING (SSX) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. One SOMESING token can now be bought for $0.0147 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SOMESING has a market cap of $41.44 million and approximately $549,343.75 worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SOMESING has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SOMESING Profile

SOMESING was first traded on November 28th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,825,775,139 tokens. The Reddit community for SOMESING is https://reddit.com/r/somesingssx. The official message board for SOMESING is medium.com/@singlovers. SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SOMESING is somesing.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content.

SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform.”

SOMESING Token Trading

