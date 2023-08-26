SOLVE Market Capitalization Tops $9.96 Million (SOLVE)

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 26th. During the last seven days, SOLVE has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SOLVE token can now be purchased for $0.0179 or 0.00000069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SOLVE has a total market capitalization of $9.96 million and $169,216.58 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003826 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000573 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00006073 BTC.

SOLVE Token Profile

SOLVE uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2018. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 555,000,000 tokens. The official message board for SOLVE is medium.com/solve-care-foundation. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care. The official website for SOLVE is solve.care. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SOLVE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Solve.Care is a platform that leverages blockchain technology to streamline access to healthcare and simplify payments to providers. It reduces costs associated with the current healthcare system and utilizes the SOLVE token for transactions, developer rights, and platform access fees. The platform and its components are accessible to all parties for long-term benefits.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOLVE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SOLVE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

