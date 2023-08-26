Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 255,600 shares, a growth of 163.0% from the July 31st total of 97,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 173,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of Soligenix from $3.75 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th.
Shares of Soligenix stock opened at $0.47 on Friday. Soligenix has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.62 and its 200 day moving average is $1.44.
Soligenix, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301 (HyBryte), a novel photodynamic therapy, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, including oral mucositis in head and neck cancer.
