Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 255,600 shares, a growth of 163.0% from the July 31st total of 97,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 173,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of Soligenix from $3.75 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th.

Get Soligenix alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Soligenix

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Soligenix

Soligenix Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Soligenix in the second quarter worth $362,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Soligenix by 54.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 25,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Soligenix by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the period. 3.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Soligenix stock opened at $0.47 on Friday. Soligenix has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.62 and its 200 day moving average is $1.44.

Soligenix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Soligenix, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301 (HyBryte), a novel photodynamic therapy, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, including oral mucositis in head and neck cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Soligenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soligenix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.