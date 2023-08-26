Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Lifted to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Société Générale Société anonyme from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.75.

Société Générale Société anonyme Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of SCGLY opened at $5.64 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.39 and its 200 day moving average is $5.18. Société Générale Société anonyme has a fifty-two week low of $3.92 and a fifty-two week high of $6.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Société Générale Société anonyme had a net margin of 16.50% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Société Générale Société anonyme Company Profile

Société Générale Société anonyme provides banking and financial services to individuals, businesses, and institutional investors in Europe and internationally. It operates through French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions. It offers retail banking services, such as consumer credit, vehicle leasing and fleet management, online banking, wealth management services, and equipment and vendor finance under the Societe Generale, Credit du Nord, and Boursorama brand names; and insurance products, including home, vehicle, family, health, and mortgage insurance.

