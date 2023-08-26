Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 88.2% from the July 31st total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Société BIC Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of BICEY traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.28. 1,470 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,743. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.08 and its 200 day moving average is $31.17. Société BIC has a 1-year low of $27.75 and a 1-year high of $37.68.

Société BIC Company Profile

Société BIC SA manufactures and sells stationery, lighter, shaver, and other products worldwide. It offers ball and coloring felt pens, gel ink pens, markers, sticky notes, leads, whiteboards, and correction tapes, as well as graphite, coloring, mechanical, and other pencils; reusable notebooks, digital slates, and smart pens; art and craft kits; permanent and temporary tattoo markers; and pen and pencil refills.

