Snowflake’s (SNOW) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $216.00 price target on the stock.

SNOW has been the subject of several other research reports. Wolfe Research lowered Snowflake from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. BNP Paribas raised Snowflake from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Snowflake from $196.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Snowflake from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Snowflake from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $190.25.

Shares of SNOW opened at $152.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $168.85 and a 200 day moving average of $159.52. Snowflake has a 12 month low of $119.27 and a 12 month high of $205.66. The company has a market capitalization of $49.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.36 and a beta of 0.75.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a negative net margin of 35.22%. The business had revenue of $674.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.22 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.67) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Snowflake will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 330,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.63, for a total value of $58,303,266.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,725,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,852,428.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin acquired 1,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $163.80 per share, with a total value of $299,917.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,418,016.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 330,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.63, for a total transaction of $58,303,266.81. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,725,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,852,428.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 634,791 shares of company stock worth $112,514,182 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Snowflake by 48,395.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,467,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458,686 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth about $477,435,000. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the first quarter worth approximately $311,427,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 19.5% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,399,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,014 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,432,000. Institutional investors own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

