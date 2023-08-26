Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target Cut to $205.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 34.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SNOW. StockNews.com began coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Snowflake from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Snowflake from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.25.

Shares of SNOW opened at $152.57 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $168.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.52. The company has a market cap of $49.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.36 and a beta of 0.75. Snowflake has a 52-week low of $119.27 and a 52-week high of $205.66.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $674.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.22 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a negative net margin of 35.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.67) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Snowflake will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total value of $97,264.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,955 shares in the company, valued at $7,313,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total transaction of $79,621.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,683 shares in the company, valued at $28,214,531.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total value of $97,264.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,313,176.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 634,791 shares of company stock worth $112,514,182 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Snowflake by 3.3% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 88,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Snowflake during the first quarter worth about $2,677,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Snowflake by 7.4% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 11.8% during the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Snowflake by 333.1% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 88,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,659,000 after acquiring an additional 68,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

