Smart for Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMFL) Short Interest Update

Smart for Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMFL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,000 shares, a growth of 234.3% from the July 31st total of 35,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 209,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 42.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Smart for Life stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Smart for Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMFL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 25,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG owned about 0.12% of Smart for Life at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 61.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SMFL opened at $1.30 on Friday. Smart for Life has a 52-week low of $1.18 and a 52-week high of $89.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.15 and a 200-day moving average of $11.68. The company has a market capitalization of $611,000.00, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.25.

Smart for Life, Inc acquires, develops, manufactures, operates, markets, and sells nutraceutical and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers natural health and wellness meal replacement products, including nutrition bars, cookies, soups and shakes, vitamins, and supplements under the Smart for Life brand; dietary supplements; and nutritional products, including whey protein isolate powder, tablet supplements for joint health, nitric oxide, post workout blends, Omega-3 supplements, and pre-workout supplements under the Sports Illustrated Nutrition brand for athletes and active lifestyle consumers.

