Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.68 on September 19th

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 7th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be given a dividend of 0.68 per share by the semiconductor manufacturer on Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 28th. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62.

Skyworks Solutions has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Skyworks Solutions has a payout ratio of 30.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Skyworks Solutions to earn $7.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.4%.

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $105.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.32 and a 200-day moving average of $109.43. Skyworks Solutions has a 52-week low of $76.16 and a 52-week high of $123.69.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.30. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 23.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 4,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.97, for a total value of $504,358.47. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,391,364.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Skyworks Solutions news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 4,851 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.97, for a total value of $504,358.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,855 shares in the company, valued at $5,391,364.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.28, for a total value of $4,251,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,823 shares in the company, valued at $9,333,828.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,062 shares of company stock worth $6,130,559. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 54.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,654 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $11,382,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 7.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,328 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at $429,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 9.7% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

SWKS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $93.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.27.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

