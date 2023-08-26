Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) CFO Kris Sennesael Sells 40,000 Shares

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) CFO Kris Sennesael sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.28, for a total transaction of $4,251,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,823 shares in the company, valued at $9,333,828.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.39. 1,267,339 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,803,944. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.16 and a 52 week high of $123.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.46. The company has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.27.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.30. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 23.89%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 28th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.21%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.27.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SWKS

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 54.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 3,654 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $11,382,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,328 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $429,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 9.7% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. 78.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Skyworks Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.