Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Free Report) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.43.

Shares of SKWD stock opened at $23.41 on Tuesday. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $17.50 and a 52-week high of $26.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.56.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Westaim sold 3,987,500 shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $91,712,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,297,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,850,757. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director James Charles Hays sold 200,000 shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total value of $4,382,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,975,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,290,895.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corp Westaim sold 3,987,500 shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $91,712,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,297,859 shares in the company, valued at $75,850,757. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SKWD. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 390.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 122.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. 33.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

