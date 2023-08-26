Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) Short Interest Update

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,600 shares, an increase of 114.2% from the July 31st total of 59,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLCN. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 516.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 158.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000.

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BLCN traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.00. The stock had a trading volume of 9,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,337. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.39. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a twelve month low of $19.17 and a twelve month high of $28.76. The firm has a market cap of $68 million, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.24.

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Announces Dividend

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th were given a $0.0928 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd.

The Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (BLCN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Siren NASDAQ Blockchain Economy index. The fund tracks an index of global companies involved in developing, researching, or using blockchain technologies. BLCN was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Siren.

