SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) Trading Down 5.1%

SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.87 and last traded at $1.87. Approximately 19,804 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 31,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.97.

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of SIGNA Sports United from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $3.90 to $1.90 in a research report on Friday, July 7th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.32.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in SIGNA Sports United during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SIGNA Sports United during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of SIGNA Sports United by 195.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 48,236 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of SIGNA Sports United by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 577,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

SIGNA Sports United N.V. operates online sports web shops in the European Union, Switzerland, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its product categories include bike, tennis/racket sports, outdoor, and team sports and athleisure. The company is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

