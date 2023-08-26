Short Interest in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) Increases By 306.9%

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,400 shares, a growth of 306.9% from the July 31st total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 183,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EAD. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,715,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $1,564,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 93.4% in the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 505,148 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 243,946 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $803,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth $714,000.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN EAD remained flat at $6.27 on Friday. 183,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,267. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $5.95 and a twelve month high of $7.21.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 12th will be issued a $0.0477 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 11th.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below investment grade debt securities, high-yield debt securities, loans and preferred stocks rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Group.

