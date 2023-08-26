Short Interest in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) Grows By 241.8%

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, an increase of 241.8% from the July 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance

CSB stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.21. The company had a trading volume of 21,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,157. VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52 week low of $46.33 and a 52 week high of $58.80. The company has a market cap of $378.95 million, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.20 and a 200 day moving average of $51.08.

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were issued a $0.0437 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF

About VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSB. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 9,412.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 3,106 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 17,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter.

The VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks the performance of the Compass EMP US Small Cap High Dividend 100 Volatility Weighted Index by investing in small-cap dividend-paying US common stocks. CSB was launched on Jul 8, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

