Short Interest in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) Grows By 241.8%

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSBGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, an increase of 241.8% from the July 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance

CSB stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.21. The company had a trading volume of 21,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,157. VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52 week low of $46.33 and a 52 week high of $58.80. The company has a market cap of $378.95 million, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.20 and a 200 day moving average of $51.08.

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were issued a $0.0437 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSB. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 9,412.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 3,106 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 17,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter.

About VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF

The VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks the performance of the Compass EMP US Small Cap High Dividend 100 Volatility Weighted Index by investing in small-cap dividend-paying US common stocks. CSB was launched on Jul 8, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

