Short Interest in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Drops By 45.5%

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 45.5% from the July 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CFO traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.76. 22,798 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,983. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52 week low of $58.69 and a 52 week high of $69.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.75. The company has a market cap of $637.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.69.

Get VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.0759 per share. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

About VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 137,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,713,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 601,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,546,000 after acquiring an additional 140,188 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 309.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 23,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CFO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of the largest US stocks by market cap, screened for positive earnings and weighted by volatility. The fund can move to 75% cash maximum in market downturns.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.