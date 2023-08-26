Short Interest in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Drops By 45.5%

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 45.5% from the July 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CFO traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.76. 22,798 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,983. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52 week low of $58.69 and a 52 week high of $69.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.75. The company has a market cap of $637.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.69.
VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.0759 per share. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF
About VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF
The VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CFO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of the largest US stocks by market cap, screened for positive earnings and weighted by volatility. The fund can move to 75% cash maximum in market downturns.
Featured Articles
