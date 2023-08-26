Short Interest in TSS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSSI) Expands By 200.0%

TSS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSSI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

TSS Trading Up 20.0 %

OTCMKTS:TSSI traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $0.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,394. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 million, a P/E ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 0.67. TSS has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $0.68.

TSS (OTCMKTS:TSSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.54 million for the quarter. TSS had a negative return on equity of 33.91% and a negative net margin of 2.51%.

TSS Company Profile

TSS, Inc provides comprehensive services for the planning, design, deployment, maintenance, and refurbishment of end-user and enterprise systems, and mission-critical facilities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Facilities and Systems Integration. It offers a single source solution for enabling technologies in data centers, operations centers, network facilities, server rooms, security operations centers, communications facilities, and the infrastructure systems.

