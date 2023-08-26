Short Interest in The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) Declines By 53.3%

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,800 shares, a decrease of 53.3% from the July 31st total of 55,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 154,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hong Kong and China Gas

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hong Kong and China Gas stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,302,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,000.

Hong Kong and China Gas Stock Down 2.0 %

HOKCY stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,667. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.79 and its 200-day moving average is $0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.66. Hong Kong and China Gas has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $1.01.

Hong Kong and China Gas Cuts Dividend

About Hong Kong and China Gas

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.0123 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th.

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets gas, water supply and energy services in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is involved in the provision of smart energy, piped city-gas, upstream and midstream projects, water supply and wastewater treatment, urban waste resource utilization, and natural gas filling stations, as well as new energy exploration and utilization activities.

