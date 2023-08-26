Short Interest in Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Grows By 100.6%

Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,300 shares, an increase of 100.6% from the July 31st total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 117,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Terumo Stock Performance

Shares of Terumo stock traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $28.42. 17,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,321. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Terumo has a twelve month low of $25.59 and a twelve month high of $34.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Terumo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th.

About Terumo

Terumo Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of medical products and equipment in Japan, Europe, China, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Cardiac and Vascular Company, Medical Care Solutions Company, and Blood and Cell Technologies Company.

